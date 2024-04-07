Highlights Experienced players like Martin Kelly face uncertain futures at West Brom due to competition and injuries.

Nathaniel Chalobah and Yann M'Vila are likely to seek opportunities elsewhere after struggling to secure starting spots.

Matt Phillips is the longest-serving player at West Brom and his future remains up in the air despite being a key squad asset.

As the Championship season draws to a close, West Bromwich Albion will wave goodbye to a number of senior players at the end of the season.

The Baggies are searching for promotion back to the Premier League at the third attempt under Carlos Corberan and are likely to mount a push to the top flight despite limited financial resources during the Spaniard’s tenure.

With Shilen Patel acquiring a majority stake in the club, a number of players are set to depart after the end of this term to help fund investment into the club next season, so Corberan can stamp his own authority on the playing squad.

West Brom players out of contract for 2023/24 season Player Name Martin Kelly Nathaniel Chalobah Yann M'Vila Erik Pieters Adam Reach Alex Mowatt Cedric Kipre Matt Phillips

Here at Football League World, we list the West Brom players who will leave the Hawthorns if their situation does not change.

1 Martin Kelly

Martin Kelly is out of contract this summer after arriving under the tenure of Steve Bruce from Crystal Palace.

The experienced former top flight defender fell out of favour under Corberan and was loaned out to Wigan Athletic last term but suffered a serious knee injury on his debut at Blackburn Rovers – keeping him out for the remainder of that season.

The 33-year-old has faced multiple setbacks in his recovery since returning to B71 and is unlikely to receive a new deal with such hefty competition in the heart of the defence.

2 Nathaniel Chalobah

Nathaniel Chalobah’s contract is winding down at the Hawthorns after making his move to the Black Country outfit during the 2023 January transfer window.

The 29-year-old has not always seen eye-to-eye with the Albion faithful due to some of his performances and has failed to cement his place as a regular presence in the starting lineup.

With this move proving to be largely unsuccessful, Chalobah is set to be looking for a move elsewhere this summer.

3 Yann M’Vila

Former Sunderland midfielder Yann M’Vila reunited with Corberan as a free agent after the 2024 January transfer window, having played for him at Olympiacos, but has played just a handful of games for the club.

The former French international offers further depth in the midfield department for the final run-in of the Championship season but will have to show more over the rest of his time at the club if he is to earn an extension.

4 Erik Pieters

Erik Pieters is another to potentially see the exit door in the not-so-distant future, with the 35-year-old being a useful utility player in a blue and white shirt when called upon.

Mainly featuring at centre-back or left-back, the Dutchman has the ability to be an influential squad asset but is likely to depart the West Midlands as age is not on his side.

5 Adam Reach

Adam Reach is another set to be out of contract and is reportedly the highest-paid player at the club on £40,000 a week.

After arriving from Sheffield Wednesday in August 2021, Reach has made over 50 appearances for the Baggies, with a host of experience in the second tier.

If his wage estimates are true, you have to think the Baggies will look to move him on and reinvest that cash elsewhere.

6 Alex Mowatt

Following Valerien Ismael from Barnsley to the Hawthorns in 2021, Alex Mowatt had an underwhelming campaign and was loaned out to Middlesbrough under Steve Bruce.

After featuring 28 times at the Riverside Stadium and helping Boro to secure a play-off place, Mowatt has returned under Corberan and become a key component to their rise up the table.

The 29-year-old appears to be settling back into life in B71, but at the moment has his future up in the air with the final few months of his deal ticking down.

7 Cedric Kipre

Similarly to Mowatt, Kipre’s time with the Baggies was not an immediate success, with the Ivorian spending time on loan at second tier rivals Cardiff City last term.

Becoming a fan favourite with the Bluebirds, Cedric Kipre has continued that form to be a vital defender in Albion’s backline.

Related Portsmouth handed West Brom a promotion catalyst on a plate: View After an injury-ravaged spell at Fratton Park, Jerome Thomas tore the Championship up to help the Baggies earn promotion to the Premier League

The former Wigan Athletic defender is sure to attract plenty of suitors with his current contract at West Brom coming to an end but Albion must quash any interest by offering an improved deal.

8 Matt Phillips

Rounding off the list is wideman Matt Phillips, who is currently the longest-serving player at the club after signing back in 2016.

The former Scottish international has made over 200 appearances for the Baggies and has been a popular figure during Corberan’s stay, with his immense versatility a shining quality during a strenuous second tier season.

With Phillips remaining a key asset to the playing squad, it remains to be seen what lies ahead for his future this summer.