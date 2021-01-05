West Brom identify EFL transfer target as Karlan Grant setback revealed

AFC Bournemouth are set to field interest from West Bromwich Albion in forward, Josh King.

Sam Allardyce is desperately looking to find recruits this January, as he looks for the right mix within his squad to help West Brom avoid an instant relegation back into the Championship.

Currently, the Baggies are in the Premier League relegation zone. Their task of surviving has been made more difficult too by the injury picked up by Karlan Grant. The forward was Slaven Bilic’s main attacking addition back in the summer and was featuring under Allardyce.

Grant is set to be out for five weeks with a foot injury, with the Daily Mail reporting how there’s now an eagerness to sign King from Bournemouth.

The 28-year-old has made eight appearances for Bournemouth this season in the Championship, but with his deal on the South Coast running down, he’s hardly at the forefront of the club’s plans.

It’s claimed that if the right offer comes in for the forward, the Cherries would be tempted to sell in January.

Across 161 Premier League appearances for Bournemouth, King scored 48 goals. His best return came in 2016/17 when he struck 16 times and registered two assists.

The Verdict

King is a classy player at Premier League level. We know that and we know what he’d bring to West Brom’s attack.

He’s got craft and, with the right service, can produce a healthy number of goals.

The concern with West Brom signing him is the fact that you’d have to play to his strengths, which Allardyce doesn’t at the moment.

Saying that, he doesn’t really play to Grant’s strengths either. However, the striker was buying into his new manager’s methods and is injury is a blow.

Whether it is King, or somebody else, he needs replacing in the short-term and assisting in the long.

