West Brom identify EFL alternative to Ollie Watkins

Huddersfield Town striker Karlan Grant has been identified as a ‘cost-effective’ alternative to Ollie Watkins for West Bromwich Albion this summer.

Slaven Bilic led the Baggies to promotion from the Championship last season, with the focus at the Hawthorns now on recruitment ahead of a return to the top-flight.

A striker is on the list of priorities, clearly, with Albion’s options last season struggling to be prolific in the Championship.

Charlie Austin and Hal Robson Kanu led the way with 11 and 10 goals respectively, but there was a reliance on the club’s midfielders.

As per a report in The Athletic, there’s discussions ongoing surrounding Huddersfield man, Grant.

The 22-year-old featured in 43 of Town’s 46 Championship fixtures last season and his goal contributed heavily to keeping the club in the division.

Grant struck 19 goals and registered four assists in those 43 outings, catching the eye at the bottom-end of the Championship.

This report claims that Grant is seen as a cheaper option to someone like Watkins, who is expected to depart Griffin Park this summer after 26 goals for Brentford at the other end of the division.

The Verdict

This seems a sensible approach from Albion.

Grant is an underrated attacker in the Championship; he’s versatile in that he can play out wide or through the middle and he does score an awful lot of goals.

Of course, there were seven more from Watkins in the Championship last season, but you’ve got to consider the environment both were playing in. Grant did so well to nearly hit 20 at Huddersfield.

He’d be a great option for West Brom heading back into the Premier League, which is, of course, a division that 22-year-old has unfinished business in.

Thoughts? Let us know!