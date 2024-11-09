West Bromwich Albion midfielder Jayson Molumby has admitted the Baggies players are frustrated with their recent results ahead of their trip to Hull City on Sunday afternoon.

Carlos Corberan's men are vying to land a play-off spot for the second successive season, but have not won since a 1-0 victory over Plymouth Argyle on 21st September, following a run of two defeats and six consecutive draws.

The Baggies' 0-0 draw with fellow promotion chasers Burnley on Thursday was their third in four games, following recent stalemates with Blackburn Rovers and Cardiff City, prior to a 1-1 draw at Luton Town.

But Sunday's trip to a struggling Hull City, who have won just three games this season, presents Corberan's men with a big opportunity to find their first victory since September.

West Brom's last six Championship results Date Opponent Venue Result 07/11 Burnley Home 0-0 D 01/11 Luton Away 1-1 D 26/10 Cardiff Home 0-0 D 23/10 Blackburn Away 0-0 D 19/10 Oxford Utd Away 1-1 D 05/10 Millwall Home 0-0 D

Molumby admits frustration as he previews Hull visit

The Ireland international told the West Brom club website: "We’re all frustrated with how our recent results have been and the fact we’ve not been scoring goals.

"I know that we’re now unbeaten in six, and we’ve only lost two games all season, which is obviously a good achievement, but we want to be winning games, and we know drawing matches isn’t going to get us to our targets this year.

"We’ve showed a lot of solidity in our defending, but we all need to take responsibility at the other end of the pitch and make sure we start scoring goals regularly now.

"We had a few chances against Burnley the other night, who a lot of people believe will be up near the top of the table come the end of the season, so we’ve got to try and take confidence from that.

"We’ve got to find a way to take that next step and start scoring goals again now, and we know we need to be more clinical in a few areas, such as taking chances when they come, but also making the best decisions at the key moments when we are attacking.

"Our defensive record is great, and we should be pleased about that, but now is the time to show we can be just as good going the other way.

"It’s obviously a quick turnaround from playing Thursday night to then again on Sunday lunchtime, but it is what it is, and we just need to get on with it.

"We’ll make sure we’re in the best position possible physically to go to Hull and hopefully deliver a performance which is good enough to get us three points.

"We all know the international break is coming up after Sunday’s match, and we do not want to be going into it without getting three points.

"If we can score some goals and come back with a victory, I think that would send everyone into the break in a happier mood and also give people a big boost for the winter period, which we all know is really demanding in this division."

Hull game is Baggies' most important of the season so far

Despite their eight-game winless run, Corberan's men still occupied a top-six spot ahead of Saturday's kick-offs, and will be striving to keep their play-off push intact.

After Albion landed a play-off place last season, the expectation at the Hawthorns will be to do so for the second season running, but the Baggies' current form is not the sort which you would associate with a club who boast serious promotion credentials.

As alluded to by Molumby, it is therefore vital that the Baggies manage to win at Hull, which is their last game prior to November's international break, and the congested winter fixture list.

If Corberan and co fail to return three points from their visit to Yorkshire, it could have detrimental consequences for their already fading top-six push.