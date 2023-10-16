Grady Diangana has experienced both highs and lows at West Bromwich Albion.

The former West Ham United man stole the headlines, alongside fellow creator Matheus Pereira, during his initial loan spell during the 2019/20 season, mesmerising supporters with his dazzling trickery, expert dribbling and eye for goal, too.

A high-flying brace against Luton Town to kickstart proceedings, Diangana scored eight goals with six assists in his debut campaign before signing a permanent deal for a potential fee rising up to £18 million.

A disappointing Premier League campaign overall followed by injury complaints, however, have hampered Diangana's form in the West Midlands as he looks to rekindle old form.

While the 25-year-old has shown he is a lot more than just numbers, six goals and four assists in his last 72 appearances have to be noted with his all-round impact during games taking a knock.

Recent performances, meanwhile, have shown glimpses of the player returning to his best with a promising showing in the 4-0 win over Preston while setting up John Swift's opener against Birmingham City.

The absence of Swift and Jeremy Sarmiento will mean Diangana will need to put himself in the limelight as Albion look to make a hopeful play-off push.

Championship Table (As it stands w/c October 9th) Team P GD Pts 9 Hull City 11 2 17 10 Southampton 11 -4 17 11 West Brom 11 4 16 12 Swansea City 11 4 16 13 Coventry City 11 4 15 14 Bristol City 11 1 15 15 Millwall 11 -2 15 16 Middlesbrough 11 -1 14

That being said, the valuable asset could be one of those in the shop window if continues to perform into the new year, with the risk of a firesale to resolve Albion's financial woes in the short-term proving to be a serious obstacle to their on-field ambitions, but how much could they look to sell Diangana for?

We take a look at his estimated value according to Football Transfers' Expected Transfer Value database.

What is Grady Diangana worth?

Football Transfers' Expected Transfer Value (xTV) uses a SciSports algorithm, led by an expert panel, to evaluate the value of around 240,000 players across 250 leagues every month to best "express a player’s valuation".

Age, position, performance (current and project level as well as playing time), experience, strength of league, and contract situation are all determining factors in calculating the range of value.

In Diangana's case, his highest estimated xTV was €10.3 million in January 2021, several months into West Brom's last season in the Premier League, where he scored once against Everton - a figure slightly below his rumoured transfer value.

Such value, however, has taken a steady decline, according to Football Transfers, with a current estimated figure of €2.6 million, within a range of €1.9 million to €3.2 million.

The 25-year-old winger's contract is set to expire in 2025 while his poor form combined with West Brom's decline in the Championship is likely a factor in such a trajectory.

Is Grady Diangana's xTV accurate?

Ultimately, calculating any football transfer value is complex and cannot simply be broken down into arbitrary factors.

That being said, West Brom's financial situation will have a significant role in determining Diangana's worth, particularly in the short term, with serious concerns over the club's long-term future.

After rejecting similar bids for Brandon Thomas-Asante and Alex Palmer this summer, Albion may not be able to hold out for much more if money becomes a necessity by any means.

In the meantime, if the Congolese international can continue to get back to his best his value should rise again as he hopes to lead his team back into the top six picture. There was reported interest this summer, from the likes of Leeds United, Leicester City and Burnley, and it remains to be seen whether they return and what they're willing to pay.