West Brom hoping to steal in as Crystal Palace agree fee for EFL star

It’s been widely reported since yesterday evening that Crystal Palace have had a bid accepted for QPR attacker Ebere Eze and that he’s on the verge of a move to the Eagles, but West Brom are trying to put a spanner in the works.

The attacking midfielder has been the subject of a lot of speculation this summer window and it seems a matter of when and not if he moves to the Premier League this market.

Palace appeared to be the side to have won the race, then, but it sounds as though the Baggies are still trying to turn the tide in their favour with this one.

Alan Nixon has offered this update on Twitter this morning:

Palace agreed a fee yesterday afternoon … West Brom bid was in then too … player wants Palace … however QPR could still mess about before he signs … that’s what happens. https://t.co/6YLRYm62uH — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 26, 2020

The Verdict

Until the ink is dry on any move, you’d have thought there’s still a chance for things to change and QPR will obviously look to try and get a bidding war going if they can, that’s how this market works.

Palace still appear to be in the driving seat here and the fact the player wants to apparently stay in London and join them will be a boost to their hopes, but Slaven Bilic will be doing his best to try and change his mind.

Either way, we appear to be reaching a crescendo with this story.