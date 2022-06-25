West Brom hoping to seal ambitious transfer swoop for 11-goal attacking midfielder

West Brom are emerging as the frontrunners to seal a deal for Tom Lawrence this summer.

The attacking midfielder is out of contract at Derby County next week and he is not going to sign a new deal at Pride Park as their off-field uncertainty continues, along with the fact they’re in League One.

Since the Rams’ relegation was confirmed, Lawrence has been linked with a host of club, but the Daily Mail have revealed that Albion are ‘leading the chase’ to bring in the 28-year-old.

That would continue what has been a very productive window so far for Steve Bruce’s side, with the Baggies having already signed John Swift and Jed Wallace ahead of several rivals.

Landing Lawrence would be seen as a similar coup, with the Welsh international having scored 11 goals and registering five assists for Derby in the previous campaign.

Whilst Albion are hoping to conclude a deal for the player, the report does add that Sheffield United, Watford and Rangers are still keeping tabs on the former Leicester City man.

The verdict

This would be an excellent signing for West Brom as Lawrence was superb in the Championship last season for a side that went down.

So, Albion would be getting a proven performer if the deal goes through and it would be another statement signing for Bruce to add to what has been a very productive summer so far.

Of course, there is still work to do before the deal gets done but it’s shaping up to be an exciting summer for West Brom.

