West Brom hoping to finalise deal with Premier League club for forward

West Brom will look to sign Callum Robinson on a permanent basis in the summer if they win promotion and they hope an £8m fee can be agreed for the player with Sheffield United.

The Ireland international joined the Baggies on loan in January from the Blades and he has made an instant impression at The Hawthorns, scoring two goals and providing an assist in eight games.

More importantly, Slaven Bilic’s men have picked up 17 points in that time, having collected just four points from the seven games prior to Robinson’s arrival.

Therefore, his impact is clear to see and The Athletic reporter Steve Madeley has confirmed that Albion will be open to a permanent move in the summer and he revealed they are hopeful about the chances of it happening.

He claims that the Championship outfit would be prepared to offer Sheffield United the £8m they paid to sign the forward last summer and with Robinson struggling to fit into Chris Wilder’s preferred 3-5-2 formation, combined with the success the Yorkshire side are enjoying, he may not be needed at Bramall Lane.

The verdict

Robinson’s impact at West Brom has been clear to see. He gave the team an injection of pace, energy and quality at a time when they were really struggling.

So, it’s understandable that Albion want a permanent move and if the side win promotion then it will surely appeal to Robinson as well.

Of course, they need to get over the line first but if West Brom do win promotion then it seems as though this is a transfer that is likely and could suit all parties.

