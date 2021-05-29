West Brom hopes of midfielder reunion shrink as Leeds United interest looms

West Brom’s chances of signing midfielder Okay Yokuşlu on a permanent deal from Celta Vigo are slim following their relegation and with him attracting interest from other sides, per Faro de Vigo, via Sport Witness.

The Baggies signed Yokuşlu on a loan deal until the end of the campaign in January and he managed to make a real difference to their side with his qualities in the midfield area. However, it is thought that the loan move did not contain any option to buy and following the Baggies’ relegation, their chances of securing a permanent deal for him are slim.

However, the 27-year-old’s performances are thought to have attracted the attention of some other Premier League clubs, with him now having a strong image in English football following his impressive displays at the Hawthorns. Overall, the Turkey international managed to make 16 appearances for the Baggies in the top-flight.

According to Faro de Vigo, via Sport Witness, Leeds United are amongst the sides that are interested in making a potential move for the midfielder this summer. It is believed that the Whites are one of the candidates vying for his signature with him likely to be a player in demand.

The verdict

This report should come as no real surprise considering that Yokuşlu is a player that should be playing in one of the top major European leagues given the quality that he has. The midfielder added a lot of extra quality to the Baggies that was needed in January and helped to make them much more competitive in the Premier League and you could see why they would want to keep him.

Leeds would potentially be a very good move for the midfielder, although it would see him having to adapt to a completely different style of play to what he was used to at the Hawthorns. Having said that, the fact he has played in La Liga with Celta Vigo means he will be familiar with playing in a more possession-based side as well.

West Brom are going to really struggle to replace a player with his ability, but they had probably already been preparing for the prospect of missing out on a permanent move for him. The 27-year-old should be fondly remembered by supporters for the level of performances he produced during his brief stay with the club.