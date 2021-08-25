West Brom hopes of 27-year-old reunion fading as Premier League talks detailed

West Bromwich Albion’s chances of reuniting with Okay Yokuslu are fading as Watford remain locked in talks with Celta Vigo over a transfer.

Yokuslu excelled at the Hawthorns last year in the Premier League, making 16 appearances and impressing the club’s supporters despite West Brom eventually suffering relegation back into the Championship.

A report from AS earlier in the summer claimed that the 27-year-old was open to stepping down into the second-tier this summer if he was offered a route out of Celta Vigo. However, that was to be under the circumstances that there were no Premier League offers on the table.

West Brom’s chances of landing a reunion with Yokuslu seem thin, then, with Sky Sports (Transfer Centre 25/08, 10:08) revealing that Watford are in talks with the Spanish side over a transfer.

Watford have reportedly seen a loan offer knocked back, although dialogue remains ongoing between the Hornets and Celta Vigo, with the view of striking an agreement at a late stage of the transfer window.

Valerien Ismael’s spell as West Brom boss has began impressively, though, even without last season’s influential loanee.

West Brom have 10 points on the board from their opening four fixtures of the season and are already settled into the promotion picture at this early stage of the season.

The Verdict

This is disappointing for West Brom, naturally, as Yokuslu was a really important player during the second-half of last season. Getting him back on board would have been a massive boost.

However, it’s not the end of the world if West Brom don’t get him. Already, we are seeing Alex Mowatt evolve the Baggies’ midfield and how they play, scoring goals and registering assists.

A little bit more depth will be on the agenda at the Hawthorns during the final week of the transfer window, although a striker is probably more of a priority than a midfielder.

