West Brom hopeful of sealing transfer deal for 27-year-old as Leeds United circle also

Reports from Italy have suggested that West Brom are not giving up on their pursuit of forward Vedat Muriqi.

According to Corriere della Sera, the Baggies are facing competition from Leeds United and Russian outfit CSKA Moscow for the 27-year-old.

However, the club are still holding out hope that they can still capture the Kosovan player’s signature this month.

Muriqi desires to leave Lazio this month having failed to break into Maurizio Sarri’s side since the Italian took over as manager of the club at the start of the season.

Corriere della Sera has reported that Moscow have made an offer for the player, but West Brom are hoping that their offer will entice the player to England.

Lazio have made their demands clear that the player must be sold permanently or with an obligation to buy following a loan spell. So far, no one has met those conditions.

West Brom’s promotion bid took a hit during the weekend following a 1-0 loss to fellow play-off hopefuls Queens Park Rangers.

Valerien Ismael’s side were denied a first half penalty with the scores still at 0-0. However, QPR did eventually find a winner, which earned them all three points.

West Brom are now two points behind the Hoops in the table, with QPR having also got a game in hand. Even worse, the Baggies are now seven points behind second and third place.

Ismael’s side next face 22nd place Peterborough at home on January 22.

The Verdict

If West Brom truly want to sign Muriqi then it is increasingly likely that they will have to stump up for Lazio’s demands.

Given the competition for the player, Lazio hold all the cards. If CSKA Moscow or Leeds come in for the player it will also be difficult to see how he will end up at West Brom, who recently signed Daryl Dike to lead the line.

While Muriqi would make for a good alternative choice off the bench, it is unlikely he would accept that when he could do the same role, or more, at a higher level in the Premier League or in Russia.

West Brom’s best bet is to act swiftly and try to get the deal done before other clubs can match their offer.