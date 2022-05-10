West Brom hopeful of sealing transfer agreement with 26-year old

West Brom are optimistic of signing John Swift on a free transfer this summer.

The Baggies are hopeful that the Reading playmaker will make the switch to the Hawthorns this transfer window.

The 26-year old excelled at the Madejski Stadium this season despite Reading toiling away at the bottom of the table in a relegation fight.

Swift scored 11 goals and earned 13 assists in the Championship this campaign.

Those performances have put top second division clubs on notice, with the playmaker set to leave Reading upon the expiration of his contract this summer.

The Englishman has spent six seasons with the club, but is now set to depart as a free agent.

West Brom had been previously linked with a move for the player, with reports now suggesting that those at the Hawthorns are confident a deal can be secured.

“He already knows who he wants,” wrote Steve Madeley, via The Athletic.

“Albion are optimistic that John Swift, the out-of-contract Reading midfielder, can be persuaded that The Hawthorns is the ideal stage to show off the talents that have made him one of the Championship’s most prolific creators, even in a team that has struggled this season.

“Swift does things that gets fans excited.”

Reading survived relegation under Paul Ince largely due to the performances of Swift.

Meanwhile, West Brom were unable to challenge for the play-off places despite a promising first half of the season.

Bruce’s side finished 10th in the table, eight points adrift of a top six finish.

The Verdict

This would be a great signing if West Brom can secure Swift’s signature.

The playmaker was one of the top players this season, and his goal contributions speak volumes for his talent given how poor this Reading side have been this season.

The Baggies could use his level of creativity in the side as it has been an aspect of the side that has been sorely lacking this campaign.

That he can has goals to his game as well shows he could be a very valuable addition to the squad, especially as he would arrive as a free agent.