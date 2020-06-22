West Brom hopeful of key Matheus Pereira breakthrough

West Bromwich Albion are hoping to announce the permanent signing for Matheus Pereira ahead of Friday’s meeting with Brentford in the Sky Bet Championship.

Pereira has been on loan at The Hawthorns over the course of the season so far, but a deal with Sporting Lisbon for a permanent deal is looking a formality now after an appearance-related clause was met.

And, according to Steve Madeley at The Athletic, West Brom are hoping to complete the paperwork for the permanent deal ahead of Friday night’s crunch clash with Brentford in the Championship.

LATEST: @TheAthleticUK understands #WBA are hopeful of completing paperwork on Matheus Pereira's £8m transfer from Sporting Lisbon before Friday's game at Brentford.

The 24-year-old has been sensational for the Baggies since arriving in the Championship, scoring six goals and registering a further 12 assists, helping Slaven Bilic’s side to the top of the table.

Despite such an impact over the course of the season, Pereira hasn’t been able to help Albion hit the ground running on the back of the Championship’s restart, with the Baggies held by Birmingham City on Saturday afternoon.

Bilic’s side did come out of the weekend with the best result of the top-three, however, with Leeds United losing at Cardiff City on Sunday lunchtime and Fulham suffering the same fate 24 hours earlier at the hands of Brentford.

The Verdict

It would be a wonderful boost for the Baggies if they could wrap up the Pereira deal ahead of Friday’s massive clash with Brentford.

He’s been their talisman this season and to get him signed up on a permanent deal ahead of a vital eight-game run would be the perfect little boost for everyone associated with West Brom.

There are going to be twists and turns along the way in this run-in, but Pereira getting this deal wrapped up will give West Brom a push they need and help Bilic’s men avoid any unwelcome distractions surrounding their star man.

