West Brom linked with swoop for recently relegated EFL player

Hull City midfielder Leonardo da Silva Lopes is on the radar of West Bromwich Albion, as the Baggies prepare for life back in the Premier League.

Slaven Bilic has guided West Brom back into the top-flight of English football, with Albion’s stay in the second-tier lasting only two years.

And, according to Football Insider, Bilic is looking to bolster his midfield options by luring Lopes out of Hull following their relegation to League One at the conclusion of the 2019/20 season.

The talented midfielder has two years remaining on his deal at the KCOM Stadium and did impress despite Hull’s relegation into the third-tier.

In total, the 21-year-old Lisbon-born ace made 44 appearances across all competitions for Grant McCann, scoring twice despite the Tigers’ struggles.

Interestingly, both those goals came during the second-half of the season, which was around the time that Hull’s campaign began to fall apart following the exits of Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki.

Bilic lured Grosicki to the Hawthorns, with the Poland international playing a part in helping the Baggies edge Brentford in the race for second place.

The Verdict

Lopes, despite Hull’s struggles in the Championship, impressed and it’d be no surprise to see him on the way out at the KCOM after relegation was confirmed.

The midfielder stepped up after the exit of Bowen and Grosicki, helping to increase his reputation in his first year in English football.

Whether he’s ready for the Premier League remains to be seen, but the West Brom dressing room could be a good place for him to take that step.

