West Brom hold talks with club ahead of potential multi-million pound deal

West Bromwich Albion are said to have held informal talks with Queens Park Rangers over the potential signing of Eberechi Eze, according to the Guardian.

Eze is a player in demand with the summer transfer window now open, after an excellent individual campaign for QPR.

The 22-year-old scored 14 goals and chipped in with eight assists for Mark Warburton’s side this season, establishing himself as one of the most exciting attacking midfielders in the division.

QPR will be resigned to losing Eze this summer, though, with a host of sides already starting to circle around the midfielder.

The Guardian claim that Crystal Palace have had a £12m offer turned down for Eze, with QPR holding out for a price of around £16m, opening the door for the likes of West Ham and West Brom to make a move.

West Brom are now said to have held “informal” talks with QPR over Eze last week, as Slaven Bilic prepares to strengthen his squad ahead of his side’s return to the Premier League.

Palace are expected to come back in with another bid for Eze, however where his next destination will be remains to be seen.

The Verdict

It would be a real coup for West Brom to land Eze this summer, I feel.

He is one of the best players in the Championship and I think he would fit seamlessly into life in the Premier League, and it looks as if he will cost big bucks.

Can West Brom afford for spend £16m on a player when other areas of the squad need addressing, though? They need to be sensible with their recruitment here.