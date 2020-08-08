West Brom hold key talks in transfer swoop for Premier League defender

West Brom have held talks with Brighton regarding the potential signing of defender Shane Duffy ahead of their Premier League return next season, according to Mail Online.

Albion are looking to add more top-flight experience to their ranks in order to cope with the demands of the division, and Baggies boss Slaven Bilic has turned his attention to Duffy who made 19 appearances for Brighton as they finished 15th last season.

It is understood West Brom have held talks regarding Duffy’s possible arrival this summer while fellow Premier League side West Ham are also interested in the centre-back, but they are restricted by a tight budget which means they must sell before they can buy.

Brighton are reportedly considering offloading Duffy this month due to the abundance of centre-backs already at the disposal of Graham Potter, with the south-coast side having already added defensive duo Joel Veltman and Lars Dendoncker this summer.

Duffy has been a reliable figure for the Seagulls since his switch from Blackburn in 2016, but he saw his playing time more restricted last season as Lewis Dunk, Dan Burn and Adam Webster took on the main defensive responsibilities for the club.

The Verdict

Duffy may not have been a regular feature under Potter last season, but the centre-back is definitely still capable of performing in the top flight and his potential arrival at the Hawthorns would represent a smart piece of business for the Baggies.

He would add some extremely valuable Premier League experience to Bilic’s side as they strive to ensure they are fully equipped for their top-flight return, with Duffy adding plenty of stability and composure to West Brom’s defensive line.

This is the kind of move that would make sense for all parties given Brighton will be looking t0 reduce defensive numbers, West Brom are in need of experienced players and Duffy will want regular football. It should be a good move for the 28-year-old.