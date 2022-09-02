West Brom hit with late deadline day blow in attempts to sign 25-year-old

Josh Onomah’s proposed loan move to West Bromwich Albion fell through at the last minute due to the paperwork for the deal not being submitted in time, The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath has reported.

It was believed that Onomah had completed his switch to the Midlands club late in the day, with Steve Bruce’s side agreeing a season-long deal for the 25-year-old.

However, as we have seen before with transfers of the past, the Baggies have seemingly lost out to the dreaded fax machine.

Clubs can appeal these transfer decisions which involve submitting paperwork if they believe they have a legitimate case, and in this instance that is exactly what Albion are set to do.

Onomah is out of favour at Craven Cottage and hasn’t been in a single matchday squad so far this season, however he did make 20 second tier appearances in the 2021-22 campaign.

There is no word though on Steven Alzate’s apparent temporary switch from Brighton to The Hawthorns, with that deal also hanging in the balance.

The Verdict

West Brom not getting at least one of their two midfielders they had seemingly agreed deals for would be frustrating, but failing to land both would be catastrophic.

In the case of Onomah, he is a player who needs game-time after being a bit-part figure at Fulham last season and he was likely going to miss out on Fulham’s 25-man Premier League squad as well.

Steve Bruce is definitely lacking in his two-man midfield, with the ball-winning aspect there of Jake Livermore and Okay Yokuslu, but perhaps the playmaking side needed attending to.

Onomah does bring quality on the ball and he can drive forward from deep, which would make him a decent addition, but the deal now hangs in the balance.