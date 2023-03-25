West Brom are in the hunt for promotion this season, something that seemed unthinkable when Carlos Corberan was named as Steve Bruce’s successor back in October.

So, even if Albion fall short, the fans will recognise they are heading in the right direction under the Spaniard, who managed to get his ideas across to the players very quickly. Another factor that makes Corberan’s work so impressive is that he hasn’t had a pre-season or summer transfer window to reshape the squad.

Therefore, it will be interesting to see who the Baggies go for in the coming months, but one man who should be on their radar is Brandon Williams.

The 22-year-old is still with Manchester United, but he is way down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag, and it has been claimed that he will be allowed to leave in the summer, with a loan seeming likely.

And, he would be the perfect fit for Corberan.

Firstly, it’s an area of the pitch where Albion need more depth, as there’s little natural cover behind Darnell Furlong and Conor Townsend, and with Williams capable of filling in both full-back roles, he would be a welcome addition, and you would back him to force his way into the XI pretty quickly.

Crucially though, he has qualities that the Baggies chief wants, as there is a demand to be aggressive in the way you defend under Corberan. The full-backs need to play on the front foot, be willing to engage quickly with wingers and do the basics well.

That’s where Williams thrives. He is someone who plays with intensity, and he will also be able to offer an offensive threat with his energy down the flanks.

It’s important to remember that he emerged as a real talent a few years ago, but a combination of injuries, a change of managers at Old Trafford, and a mixed loan spell with Norwich, means his career has stalled. But, at 22, there is still so much potential there, Williams just needs to find the right club and environment to allow him to flourish.

On paper, West Brom would be the right place for him to do just that.

He will learn and improve under a coach like Corberan who puts great emphasis on small details when it comes to defending, and his natural athleticism and aggression should be ideally suited to Albion.

It won’t be straightforward, as many Championship clubs are in the mix ofr his signature, but West Brom should be doing all they can to ensure Williams is wearing blue and white stripes next season.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.