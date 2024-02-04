Highlights West Brom's recent success is largely credited to Carlos Corberan's leadership, lifting the team from the bottom of the table to playoff contention.

The lack of investment from controlling shareholder Guochan Lai has forced West Brom to prioritize outgoings to raise funds.

West Brom's history of letting promising academy players go, like Morgan Rogers, is a cause for frustration among fans. They need to be more decisive in retaining their talented youth.

West Bromwich Albion will look to maintain a promotion push back to the Premier League at the third attempt.

The Baggies have had their fortunes transformed since the arrival of Carlos Corberan in October last year, with the Spaniard taking the Black Country outfit from the foot of the second tier table to play-off contention last campaign.

Albion continue to fight towards the top end of the division this term under the former Huddersfield Town coach, with the West Brom supporters dreaming of top-flight football once again despite concerning off-field issues.

With a lack of investment coming into the club from controlling shareholder Guochuan Lai, the Baggies had to prioritise outgoings this season to raise funds after taking out a £20 million loan from MSD Holdings, with additional cash secured from the American-based company in November.

West Brom - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Dara O'Shea Burnley Permanent (fee involved) Jake Livermore Watford Permanent David Button Reading FC Permanent Tom Rogic Retired Permanent Karlan Grant Cardiff City Loan Taylor Gardner-Hickman Bristol City Permanent Zac Ashworth Bolton Wanderers Loan Ethan Ingram Salford City Loan Kean Bryan Retired Permanent Mo Faal Walsall Loan Caleb Taylor Bolton Loan Rayhaan Tulloch Released Permanent

Over the years, West Brom have sanctioned the exits of multiple academy players away from The Hawthorns, with some of these decisions proving to be costly.

The latest example is Morgan Rogers, who came through the youth ranks in B71 before being pinched by top flight outfit Manchester City for a reported £4 million fee.

After watching his career take off in the second tier, an opportunity in the Premier League beckons for Rogers, and another unsuccessful sale from Albion is sure to frustrate the fanbase about what could have been for Rogers in a blue and white shirt.

Morgan Rogers' career after leaving West Brom

The Halesowen-born forward joined the Baggies at U9 level but made only one senior appearance for the club, coming on as a substitute against Brighton in the FA Cup back in 2019.

From his move to Premier League heavyweights Man City, the 21-year-old would go on to have loan spells in the EFL with Lincoln City, Bournemouth and Blackpool, recording a combined eight goals and six assists from 67 games.

Despite a poor run of form, Rogers secured a permanent move to second tier outfit Middlesbrough last summer, and Boro boss Michael Carrick managed to get the best out of the wideman in a very short period of time.

Rogers would go on to score two goals and provide six assists in the Championship from 26 league games this term, but most impressively had a sensational run of goalscoring form in the EFL Cup, with five goals and three assists notched from five matches as the Teesside club went on to reach the semi-final.

After catching the eye, Rogers will now look to make a name for himself in the top flight with Aston Villa after he joined the Villans on deadline day of the January transfer window in a deal that could rise to £16 million.

West Brom academy departure woes

As previously mentioned, this isn’t the first time Albion have let promising youth players slip through their fingers.

Former West Brom academy starlets to have success in the Championship are Finn Azaz, who recently earned a move to Middlesbrough after an impressive stint with Plymouth Argyle, while Sam Field and Tim Iroegbunam made their presence known for Queens Park Rangers.

Marcus Forss has also gone on to have a lengthy stay at Boro, which will leave West Brom fans scratching their heads as to why they keep letting such promising talent leave.

West Brom must be decisive to avoid future frustration

This campaign, the Baggies have a number of talented players emerging through the youth ranks once again, and this was demonstrated through their inclusion in the matchday squad in their FA Cup third-round victory over Aldershot Town last month.

Josh Griffiths, Caleb Taylor, Fenton Heard, Jovan Malcolm and Tom Fellows all received starts, while appearances from the substitutes bench were made by Harry Whitwell, Akeel Higgins, Layton Love and Josh Shaw.

It's fantastic for Baggies supporters to see their homegrown players turn themselves into shining lights in the senior game, and it’s imperative Albion tie down as many of these players as possible to long-term contracts, so these success stories have every chance of materialising at The Hawthorns.

It’s evident West Brom have one of the top academies in the country for producing youth talent, but for too long the club have signed off various departures which have ended up financially boosting rival clubs.

Albion have made a positive start by securing Tom Fellows' long-term future recently, but the club must endeavour to keep the majority of their young crop in the West Midlands and make sure they can be the one's to reap the rewards both on and off the pitch when they improve.