Highlights West Brom is working to secure a new contract for Tom Fellows amid interest from Leicester City and Southampton in the January transfer window.

Fellows' current deal at West Brom expires at the end of the season, giving the club an opportunity to make a statement by retaining him.

Retaining Fellows and securing a new deal would demonstrate West Brom's ambition and ability to compete with promotion contenders in the Championship.

With the January transfer window looming, clubs will already be making plans with regards to the business they want to do at the turn of the year.

For the most part, that will no doubt focus on the players they want to bring in to strengthen their squads, and in turn, their prospects of achieving their respective aims for the rest of the campaign.

However, one other issue that clubs will of course be keen to address, is the retention of key players already on their books, amid potential interest from rival teams.

Now it seems that for West Brom, one player in particular who they will have to secure the future of either leading up to, or during the January window, is Tom Fellows.

What is the latest on Tom Fellows' situation at West Brom?

Having come through the academy ranks at West Brom, Fellows got his first opportunity in the Baggies' senior team during the 2021/22 campaign.

The midfielder then get his first taste of regular senior football last season, with a loan spell in League Two with Crawley Town.

That is something he is now building on this season, with seven appearances in all competitions already at the start of the campaign for Carlos Corberan's side.

With those outings, the 20-year-old has produced some eye-catching performances from the bench for the Baggies, which now appear to be attracting attention from elsewhere in the Championship as well.

According to recent reports from The Daily Mail, fellow second-tier sides Leicester City and Southampton, are now interested in a potential move for Fellows come the January window.

As a result, it is claimed that West Brom, in response to that, are working to secure a new contract for the midfielder, with his current deal at The Hawthorns set to expire at the end of this season, meaning that interest from elsewhere, gives the Baggies the chance to make a statement of intent off the field.

What would a new contract for Fellows mean to West Brom amid Leicester and Southampton interest?

In all honesty, it is hard to argue with any suggestion that a move to either Leicester or Southampton could be rather appealing for many Championship players at this moment in time.

Both clubs currently look well set to challenge for promotion back to the Premier League this season, meaning a move there could soon provide an opportunity to play in the top-flight.

Current Championship standings Position Team Played Points 1st Leicester City 15 39 4th Southampton 15 30 7th West Brom 15 26 As of 12th November 2023

Indeed, having only dropped out of the Premier League at the end of last season, the finances they have accrued from what were long stints in the top-flight, also mean they ought to have the funds available to make the sort of offer that could test the likes of West Brom when it comes to Fellows' future.

That is in some contrast to West Brom, who are now into their third season outside the Premier League, and who have recently been the subject of reports that they may have to sell players in January in order to raise any funds for potential signings.

As a result, if in spite of that, the Baggies are able to retain the services of Fellows and secure a new deal for him, it will no doubt send out a message to even the main promotion contenders at this level, that West Brom will not be bullied in the window.

Beyond that, if Fellows can be convinced to stay despite that interest from clubs who look to be in a strong position to secure a return to the Premier League, it will also speak well to the work being done behind the scenes at the club, suggesting there is a confidence there even among players who will want to further their own careers, that they have the chance to do that at The Hawthorns.

With all that in mind, it seems that even though he is still at the very early stages of his career, how things play out with regards to Fellows' future in the next few months, could be rather telling when it comes the overall prospects of West Brom themselves, over the course of this season and beyond.