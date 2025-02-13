West Brom will be hopeful of maintaining a top six place in the Championship under Tony Mowbray.

The Baggies are in a strong position heading into the final quarter of the second tier season, and currently remain in the driving seat to finish in the play-offs despite a disappointing midweek defeat to Blackburn Rovers.

West Brom have had a mixed bag of form since the 61-year-old replaced Carlos Corberan, suffering defeats to Rovers, Middlesbrough and Plymouth Argyle, while they have recorded back-to-back wins at home over Portsmouth and the Owls.

Tony Mowbray managerial record at West Brom (2024/25 season) Fixtures Result Middlesbrough (A) 2-0 defeat Portsmouth (H) 5-1 victory Plymouth Arygle (A) 2-1 defeat Sheffield Wednesday (H) 2-1 victory Blackburn Rovers (H) 2-0 defeat

A consistency of form at both The Hawthorns and on the road will be required to cement a play-off place, but the depth in quality off the bench against Sheffield Wednesday highlights the strength Albion possess over the chasing pack.

West Brom’s strength in depth off the bench

Despite dominating the ball in the first half against Sheffield Wednesday, the Baggies failed to break down a resolute Owls backline, with forwards Grady Diangana, Isaac Price, Karlan Grant and Adam Armstrong failing to get on the scoresheet in the opening 45 minutes.

While no changes were made at the break, it wasn’t too long before Tony Mowbray rolled the dice, changing up the flanks with the introductions of Mikey Johnston and Tom Fellows, along with Tottenham loanee Will Lankshear to partner Armstrong up front.

Just seven minutes later, Lankshear and Fellows combined, before the latter delivered a delightful cut back to the Southampton loanee Armstrong, who showcased his Championship goalscoring exploits with a sensational left-footed volley to net his first goal for the Black Country outfit.

The introduction of the trio seemed to give West Brom a new lease of life when going forward, with such incredible depth giving Albion the chance to turn any game on its head when the original XI isn’t quite going to plan.

Having such an array of talent to use from the start and off the sidelines will allow the Baggies to win so many more points between now and the end of the season, seemingly enhancing their promotion chances significantly.

West Brom options are one of the best in the Championship

When looking at the West Brom squad, almost every position has at least two players fighting for one spot, which affords Tony Mowbray the luxury of rotating the team in between hectic fixture scheduling.

It also gives him the choice to change the team from the bench, giving other senior figures chances to make a name for themselves and help get Albion three points most weeks between now and the end of the term.

Such depth is crucial in a relentless division, with healthy competition only keeping players motivated to deliver good performances to help the team and keep their places.

Related West Brom send clear warning after sensational Southampton FC agreement Everyone wants a proven goalscorer - and West Brom have snapped up one with Championship promotion pedigree

It’s a great balance to have, and Mowbray must be delighted he’s got the options he has to help implement his ideas and playing style in a shorter space of time.

With the hierarchy backing Mowbray and getting in his type of players, the mix of this and the strength in depth can make West Brom a real force for any team during the remainder of the season and should stand them a strong chance to gain promotion via the play-offs.