Former West Bromwich Albion midfielder Andy Johnson has warned the Baggies they'll have to be "clever" and "ruthless" to beat Swansea City on Monday.

Albion need to win away in South Wales on the final day and hope that results elsewhere goes their way to hold any of chance of reaching the Championship play-offs.

West Brom play-off permutations

Carlos Corberan's men are one of five teams with a chance of making the play-offs ahead of the final round of fixtures.

Luton Town and Middlesbrough have already booked their place but Coventry City, Millwall, Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers, and the Baggies are all battling for the final two spots.

Albion are eighth - two points back from sixth-place Millwall and below Sunderland on goal difference - so they need that pair to both fail to win on Monday.

Multiple sides could finish the season on 69 points, including West Brom, but they will need to beat Swansea by a sizeable margin to make up the goal difference on the likes of Sunderland and Coventry.

Andy Johnson's Swansea City v West Brom message

Whatever happens, Corberan's side have to win away at Swansea and that is certainly no mean feat.

The Swans may have left their play-off push a little too late but are eight games unbeaten with six wins in that run.

Speaking to the club website, Johnson - a former Baggies midfielder and current co-commentator for WBA Radio - revealed his final-day optimism but warned of the challenge they face.

He said: "We’ve got a chance, and sometimes that’s all you need. Things so often seem to change dramatically on the final day, and I really hope that can happen on Monday down at Swansea.

“It’s all about how teams, players and managers handle the pressure. Pressure can do strange things to individuals and we’ve got to embrace it and make our own pressure a positive.

“I don’t think our players have to worry about anything else other than winning our own game.

“We can’t affect what happens at Millwall against Blackburn, or in Coventry’s match, or Sunderland’s. What we can control is the result we get against Swansea, which we all know obviously has to be a win if we’re to stand a chance.

“I know the lads will be disappointed to be outside the top six heading into the final day. But I really do believe that this group of players have performed brilliantly under Carlos. We’ve risen up from bottom of the table to be heading into the final game of the season still with a shot at securing a Play-Off spot.

“We’ve had an incredible six or seven months under Carlos and I’d love to see us sneak into the top six."

Johnson added: “It’s fair to say West Bromwich Albion and final-day drama seem to go hand-in-hand. We never do things the easy way. I’m desperate for some drama and some jubilant scenes down at Swansea.

“We know it’ll be tough. They’re in unbelievable form and they pass the ball around for fun. They’re one of the best footballing teams in the division, that’s for sure, and I think our lads will have to be very patient.

“When we have the ball, we have to be clever with it and be ruthless at the top end of the pitch.

“I’ve just been thinking about the game non-stop since we beat Norwich and I know my whole bank holiday weekend will be spent thinking about what will happen on Monday.

“Come on you Baggies!”