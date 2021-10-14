West Brom handed squad boost ahead of Birmingham City as club footage emerges

West Brom could be boosted by the return of Alex Mowatt this weekend ahead of a big local clash against Birmingham City.

Mowatt, who left Valerien Ismael rather concerned when he limped off at the end of the 1-0 defeat at Stoke City earlier in the month, was pictured in training yesterday in a tweet sent out by the club’s official profile.

Mowatt has been an integral part of West Brom’s competitive start to the campaign, netting three goals and an assist, with his performances at a consistently high level.

Have West Brom had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

1 of 23 Sheffield United? Higher Lower

Like Ismael, the 26-year-old arrived at The Hawthorns this summer from Barnsley, after The Tykes enjoyed an excellent campaign last time out.

Mowatt has firmly established himself as one of, or if not the first player on Ismael’s team sheet each week, and when considering the talent he has at his disposal, just proves his influence in a West Brom shirt.

The verdict

Ismael, as well as West Brom fans up and down the country, will be hoping that Mowatt will be fit for tomorrow evening’s visit of Birmingham.

His wand of a left foot means that he is exceptional when it comes to keeping the ball ticking and transferring the play, but it also means that he is a threat in the final third.

Mowatt has proven to be an excellent operator in the Championship in recent seasons, and despite possessing quality options in his absence, he would still be sorely missed if unavailable for whatever reason.

Jayson Molumby, who is also an exciting second-tier prospect, is struggling for football as a result of Mowatt and Jake Livermore’s strong midfield partnership, but if the former is missing, then the Brighton loanee should have the chance to impress.