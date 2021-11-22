West Brom handed selection blow ahead of Blackpool clash

West Bromwich Albion will be without captain Jake Livermore for the next three matches after the Baggies were unsuccessful in their appeal to get his red card against Huddersfield Town overturned.

Valerien Ismael’s side were trailing for the majority of the match against the Terriers at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday when the flashpoint occurred involving the Baggies’ number eight in the 78th minute.

Livermore made a challenge in the middle of the pitch with the ball in the air and he seemingly caught opposition forward Fraizer Campbell in the head.

That is the view that referee Tim Robinson had and he had no hesitation in brandishing the red card to the 32-year-old.

West Brom though were of the belief that Livermore’s challenge did not constitute the brandishing of the red – but the FA have knocked their appeal back rather swiftly.

It means that Livermore will miss the club’s next three matches starting with a tough trip to Blackpool tomorrow night where the Baggies will be hoping to snap a four-game losing streak on the road.

The Verdict

Some West Brom fans will not think losing Livermore is a blow as his performances this season have been hit and miss.

But he still adds a lot of experience to a team and a midfield and he could be missed heavily tomorrow night.

Neither Alex Mowatt or Jayson Molumby – whilst clearly technically-gifted players – really have the ball-winning capabilities that Livermore has so they may end up losing the midfield battle against the Seasiders.

The FA do appear to have come to the right decision though regarding the appealing of the red card so Livermore will have to sit on the sidelines in frustration for the next three matches and watch his team-mates in action.