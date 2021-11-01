West Brom handed potential transfer blow as Crystal Palace January stance is clarified

Crystal Palace will reportedly reignite their interest in Orlando City striker Daryl Dike in January, in what looks a blow to West Bromwich Albion’s hopes of securing a deal.

Dike scored nine goals in 17 Championship games to help Valerien Ismael’s Barnsley side reach the play-offs in 2020/21 and was linked with a move to West Brom in the summer after the French coach took charge at the Hawthorns.

Albion have been tipped to move for the US international again when the January window opens but it seems they’re set to face some competition from the Premier League.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Palace will reignite their interest in Dike in the upcoming window as long as the price is right.

The 21-year-old was also linked with the likes of Leeds United and Everton in the summer, with the Baggies and Premier League clubs interested all said to have been priced out of the deal with Orlando.

The Verdict

West Brom still look short of a reliable number nine that is well suited to Ismael’s system and signing Dike would likely give them just that.

His arrival could be the difference between play-offs and automatic promotion, which is what makes this Palace update a concern for the Baggies.

The West Midlands club have been tipped to reignite their interest in Dike but will surely find it hard to compete with a Premier League club, particularly given all the positivity surrounding Selhurst Park right now.

Their hopes may hinge on Orlando pricing top flight clubs out of a permanent move and the 21-year-old wanting to reunite with Ismael on loan.