Manchester United are ready to off-load Jesse Lingard this summer, reports The Sun.

The Englishman has endured a torrid year at Old Trafford. He managed just one goal in 22 Premier League appearances and now it’s understood that the club are looking to sell this summer.

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer is said to be hoping the sale of Lingard will boost funds in time for their inevitable signing of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

West Brom handed positive transfer update as PL club plan summer overhaul

Last month it was reported that West Brom were eyeing an audacious move for the 27-year-old, who has also been linked with both Everton and West Ham.

Since the Baggies’ promotion though, it could provide an exciting opportunity for Lingard who’s become surplus to requirements at Old Trafford.

The emergence of both Bruno Fernandes and Mason Greenwood have further dented his first-team chances. He’s remained a prominent figure in the Europa League though, and went on to score in his last two games for the club.

Now with the pre-season quickly coming back around, Slaven Bilic will be in the market looking to bolster his side’s chances of retaining Premier League football – Lingard could well be their marquee signing ahead of the September restart.

The verdict

Lingard’s fall from grace has been evident. He broke through as one of United’s best players but as they’ve bettered themselves under Ole, it’s left Lingard well behind.

West Brom could be an exciting opportunity for the Englishman though – game-time would likely be guaranteed, and they’d provide a second Premier League chance for the midfielder.