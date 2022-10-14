West Brom handed double boost ahead of Reading FC clash

Interim West Bromwich Albion manager Richard Beale has confirmed that both Grady Diangana and Brandon Thomas-Asante are fit and ready to be involved against Reading this weekend.

There were intense boos from the terraces at The Hawthorns last Saturday when the Baggies drew 0-0 with Luton Town in what proved to be Steve Bruce’s last game in charge as he withdraw both Diangana and Thomas-Asante in the second half.

Albion fans perceived both players to be two of the brighter sparks on the afternoon, but it was revealed post-match that the pair had picked up knocks and that is why they were withdrawn from the action.

However, spirits have been lifted as Beale has now revealed that aside from the long-term injury concerns, which include Daryl Dike, every other player is fit and available for action at the Select Car Leasing Stadium as the Baggies look to climb out of the relegation zone of the Championship.

“Everyone is fit and raring to go,” Beale said, per Birmingham Live.

“We’re in a good way in terms of that.”

The Verdict

Diangana and Thomas-Asante being cleared for action is definitely a welcome relief for West Brom fans.

In recent weeks, Diangana has been one of their only threats going forward, and if it wasn’t for his team-mates being wasteful then the ex-West Ham man could have had a few assists added to his current seasonal tally.

As for Thomas-Asante, he has looked very lively since stepping into the Championship from Salford City and he could be favoured over £15 million man Karlan Grant, who despite being a talisman in the past isn’t well-liked by many Albion supporters.

With the duo’s fitness confirmed, West Brom will definitely be stronger with them rather than without them.