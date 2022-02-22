West Brom handed boost ahead of Middlesbrough clash

West Bromwich Albion have been boosted by the news that Dara O’Shea could start for them this evening in their game against Middlesbrough, as per a recent report by the Express & Star.

The Republic of Ireland defender recently returned from a five month injury lay off and is expected to be drafted into the team tonight by head coach Steve Bruce for what is being billed as a crunch clash for the Baggies.

Albion are looking to bounce back from their shock 2-0 defeat to Luton Town and they certainly feel that O’Shea could help lift the collective spirits if he is involved for his side this evening on Teesside.

Midfield is one of the key areas of issue for the Baggies at present with Jake Livermore suspended for the game at the Riverside Stadium, which means one of Alex Mowatt or Jayson Molumby will likely line up alongside Taylor Gardner-Hickman, with the latter having impressed in a central role under Bruce.

O’Shea last played for the Baggies at the start of this month in their 0-0 draw against Sheffield United as he came on for just five minutes and will no doubt be chomping at the bit to get right back into the thick of the action.

The Verdict

This will be a major boost for the Baggies as O’Shea was a key player for them at the start of the season before he sadly fractured his ankle.

The defence has certainly missed his various qualities and all round versatility and it will be interesting to see where Bruce will slot him into the side moving forwards.

It is fair to say that he will probably become a regualr starter again providing that he can re-find his peak level of fitness.

Only time will tell if he can hit the heights that he did earlier in the campaign.