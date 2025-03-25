This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

West Brom stalwart Gareth McAuley has been hailed as the club's biggest transfer masterstroke of recent times by our Baggies fan pundit for his impressive performances at The Hawthorns from 2011 to 2018.

McAuley began his professional career in his native Northern Ireland with Linfield, then played for Crusaders and Coleraine before earning a move to English football with Lincoln City in 2004.

He spent two seasons with the Imps in League Two before a switch to Championship outfit Leicester City in 2006. He joined Ipswich Town two more years later, and furthered his reputation as a standout in the second-tier before the Baggies picked him up on a free transfer in May 2011.

West Brom praised for successful 2011 Gareth McAuley transfer

McAuley immediately became a key player under Roy Hodgson at The Hawthorns, but the 2012/13 campaign was when he fully established himself in the top-flight. West Brom achieved a Premier League record finish of eighth that season under Steve Clarke, and McAuley won both the Player and Players' Player of the Year awards for his impressive exploits.

He continued to be a stalwart at the back for the club as managers came and went, and he enjoyed his most fruitful season in front of goal in 2016/17, as he netted seven goals in 38 appearances in league and cup.

The Northern Irish international became a legend in B71, and after leaving in 2018 upon the expiry of his contract, he is still widely regarded as one of the club's best defenders of the modern era to this day.

Gareth McAuley's West Brom career record Appearances 227 Goals 17 Assists 4

FLW's West Brom fan pundit, Callum Burgess, has hailed the club's signing of McAuley from Ipswich as the biggest transfer masterstroke in their history for how he exceeded the expectations of many at The Hawthorns, and his knack for scoring as well as being a great defender.

“There have been quite a few (transfer masterstrokes) over the years, when you look at Albion’s tenure in the Premier League previously, with the likes of Peter Odemwingie, Jonas Olsson or Ben Foster, but my choice would be Gareth McAuley on a free transfer," Callum told FLW.

“He was not only a solid centre-back, but also a well-known goal threat, especially during Tony Pulis’ time at the club where, at every set-piece, all eyes would be on McAuley to see if he’d be able to win a header or, more often than not, find the back of the net.

“Especially on a free transfer from, at the time, Championship side Ipswich Town, expectations wouldn’t have been high. You’d definitely say he more than delivered in his time at the club.”

McAuley has fond memories of his time at West Brom

The ex-Ipswich and Leicester man was still not done by the time he left the Baggies in 2018 at 38-years-old, and he played 10 games for Scottish giants Rangers under Steven Gerrard in the 2018/19 campaign before eventually retiring in September 2019 at the age of 39.

He has since moved into coaching following the end of his playing days, and worked as a coach for the Northern Ireland under-17 and under-19 squads from 2021 to 2023 prior to becoming the full-time under-19 manager in August 2023.

Not many defenders, or players in general, have come close to achieving the sort of cult icon status with Baggies supporters in the years since their 2018 relegation and McAuley's departure. He gave an emotional interview to WBA TV in 2021 about his connection to the club and how he felt the love from supporters.

He said: "I wasn't the most glamorous of signings that the club made, but...it does get into you when you've been here for a while.

"If I look at my career, yes, I spent the longest time here, and it does feel like home."

He is undoubtedly a Baggies legend for what he did in his seven years at the club, and not many could have really predicted his impact, considering he had never previously played in the top-flight and was 31-years-old by the time he joined.

West Brom supporters would certainly love a player like McAuley at the heart of their defence today, but his gritty, hard-working style is one that is quickly disappearing from the modern game. That arguably makes him an even bigger hero of theirs, as he was one of the last of a dying breed that gave his all throughout some of their best years as a club.