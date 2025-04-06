West Bromwich Albion winger Grady Diangana has been linked with a potential move to Leeds United or Wolverhampton Wanderers, with his long-term future yet to be decided.

That is according to a fresh update from Alan Nixon via Patreon, who also states that the DR Congo international is holding off interest from clubs across the Atlantic as he wants to focus on the remainder of the season with the Baggies as they continue to fight for a play-off place in the Championship.

Those hopes took a major dent on Saturday afternoon though, as Tony Mowbray was defeated by his former club Sunderland at The Hawthorns, courtesy of Trai Hume's 35th-minute free-kick.

As a result of Bristol City and Middlesbrough both claiming victories of their own over the weekend, Albion have now dropped to eighth place and sit three points behind the top six with six matches remaining.

Diangana made just his second start since mid-February against the Black Cats, and it could be one of his final appearances in blue and white, as speculation regarding his future still rumbles on as he enters the final weeks of his five-year contract in B71.

Grady Diangana linked with potential Leeds United, Wolves moves as West Brom future in doubt

The 26-year-old, who signed from West Ham United for a reported £18m fee after an initial sensational loan stint under Slaven Bilic, has been the subject of lengthy interest from fellow English outfits as well as clubs on the continent.

It was reported by Fabrizio Romano in January that Diangana had turned down a contract offer from fellow promotion hopefuls Burnley, whilst Parma and Celta Vigo were also interested in his services ahead of him becoming a free agent at the end of the season.

The Albion hierarchy then pencilled in fresh talks with the winger, who is estimated to earn a weekly salary of £20,385 per week in the West Midlands, although there have been no signs of a renewal occurring.

Grady Diangana 24/25 Championship Stats Total Appearances 30 Starts 13 Goals 4 Assists 2 All Stats as per Sofascore (Correct as of 06/04/25)

It was recently reported by AfricaFoot that Istanbul Basaksehir had opened talks with the former England youth international, before Nixon dropped the latest twist on his immediate future on Sunday morning.

A report from the transfer guru states that Diangana is hoping that Leeds, as well as the Baggies' bitter rivals, Wolves, show concrete interest in his services, whilst a couple of MLS sides are hoping they can sway the out-of-contract man.

The MLS season has only just begun, and with the man who has made nearly 200 appearances for the West Midlands side wanting to contribute to their play-off push, Daniel Farke's side have expressed their interest.

Nixon states that Diangana could become a useful member of Vitor Pereira's squad next season as the Old Gold and Black look to push forward in the Portuguese's first full season at Molineux.

