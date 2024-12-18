West Bromwich Albion winger Grady Diangana is set to be assessed again ahead of Albion’s weekend clash with Bristol City.

The Baggies head into Sunday’s game at The Hawthorns narrowly outside of the top six by two points and will be aiming to bounce back from defeat to Watford immediately under Carlos Corberan.

Diangana injury latest

Diangana is continuing to struggle with a niggling calf problem, according to a report by the Express & Star.

The Congolese international Diangana has been absent from the Baggies matchday squad for the last six Championship matches, with an earlier report from the Express & Star claiming that damage had been detected near to the calf muscle's nerve.

However, in recent weeks, Baggies boss Corberan was hopeful of welcoming back Diangana ahead of their victory over Coventry City, but the 26-year-old wasn’t named with the first team against the Sky Blues, or their most recent defeat to the Hornets last weekend at Vicarage Road, despite featuring in some training sessions with the group.

Another week on and as a clash against the Robins edges closer, Albion will see yet again whether Diangana is able to make a return, with an extra body over the festive period an important addition.

Grady Diangana’s lack of West Brom impact

The former West Ham winger has failed to showcase the magic he produced during his original loan spell at the club, being a key asset to the Baggies' promotion to the Premier League under Slaven Bilic.

Since joining permanently from the Hammers, a mix of inconsistent performances and spells on the sidelines have derailed any momentum to reigniting his Albion career, and this latest injury saga is another period where West Brom fans will grow frustrated with the forward.

Grady Diangana West Brom record (all competitions) - stats from Transfermarkt Season Division Appearances Goals Assists 2019/20 Championship 31 8 7 2020/21 Premier League 21 1 0 2021/22 Championship 42 2 1 2022/23 Championship 35 4 3 2023/24 Championship 38 7 8 2024/25 Championship 12 0 0

After forcing his way into the first-team picture under Corberan last season, Diangana hasn’t been able to kick on and do the same this term, failing to register an attacking contribution from 12 second tier appearances.

Despite his struggles recently, Diangana has been a miss to Albion, particularly through a barren run of results that has seen the team win just two of their last 15 second tier games, with the winger able to add a different option and dimension to the Baggies' attack when called upon.

Grady Diangana injury won’t help him extend West Brom stay

Diangana has entered the final year of his contract at B71, and this latest injury spell is a blow considering the need for time to prove his worth and earn an extension.

The longer he spends away from the team allows the likes of Tom Fellows, Mikey Johnston and Lewis Dobbin to have more opportunities to cement a first-team place in Corberan’s system, which would subsequently hinder Diangana’s minutes when he eventually makes a return.

With Diangana failing to ever live up to the £18 million transfer fee that Albion spent on him, the club has a big decision to make in the summer about his future, particularly if this calf problem lingers on and plagues the rest of his campaign.