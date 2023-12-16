Highlights West Brom's Carlos Corberan has done well despite off-field issues.

A potential takeover could give Corberan more freedom in the transfer market.

Grady Diangana's recent form is crucial for West Brom's promotion hopes.

West Brom have enjoyed a good season under Carlos Corberan so far, and they will fancy their chances of finishing in the top six this season.

Should the Spaniard guide Albion to a play-off place, it will be an outstanding achievement when you consider the off-field issues that he has had to contend with.

The problems with owner Guochuan Lai are well-documented, and all fans are hoping that a takeover will be finalised swiftly after it was revealed he is in the process of selecting a preferred bidder.

If that happens in the coming weeks, it could give Corberan some freedom in the market, as he looks to make one or two additions that could give them the edge in the promotion battle.

However, the reality is that he is more likely to be working with the current squad, but they have shown over the past few months that they can compete with the better teams in the division.

And, in Grady Diangana, Albion have someone who can be a matchwinner in the Championship.

Grady Diangana returning to his best

The winger starred for Slaven Bilic’s Albion side when they won promotion in the 2019/20 campaign, scoring eight goals and registering six assists in 30 appearances whilst on loan from West Ham.

Grady Diangana West Brom Career So Far Season Division Appearances Goals Assists 2019/20 Championship 30 8 6 2020/21 Premier League 20 1 0 2021/22 Championship 41 2 1 2022/23 Championship 31 4 3 2023/24 (as of Dec 14th) Championship 16 4 3

As well as the end product, Diangana was a joy to watch, with his pace and direct style giving the Baggies a different dynamic in attack.

Therefore, when they managed to secure him on a permanent deal in the summer, it was seen as a real coup, and his sale sparked anger among the Hammers, which said a lot.

But, since then, there’s no denying Diangana hasn’t hit the same heights, even after Albion were relegated back to the Championship.

That’s backed up with the numbers, as he recorded seven goal contributions in 31 games, which is a 50% drop on his return a few years before.

Carlos Corberan is allowing Diangana to flourish

At his best, Diangana is the one individual who has that bit of x-factor, and he proved against Ipswich that he can terrorise some of the top teams in the league.

But, the challenge for Corberan was to get Diangana doing that on a consistent basis, and there are signs over the past month or two that he is doing just that.

The crucial opener in the 2-0 win at Rotherham on Tuesday night was Diangana’s fourth in his last nine games, which shows that he is stepping up at an important period for Albion.

Again, it’s not just about the goals, as Diangana is a major threat with his speed, and he has the extra bit of class that can decide tight games.

Corberan has built a West Brom side that is very well organised, and they all know their role.

But, to go all the way and to reach the Premier League, they will need that star quality when it really matters, and, if Diangana continues in this form, he could inspire another promotion for Albion.