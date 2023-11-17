Highlights Kenneth Zohore's £8 million transfer to West Bromwich Albion was a disastrous investment, as he suffered from injury issues and provided little return on the field.

Despite Zohore's previous success in the Championship, he struggled to make an impact in the Premier League and was limited to minimal playing time.

Zohore's contract with West Brom was terminated in January 2023, and he has since had unsuccessful stints at Odense Boldklub and Śląsk Wrocław, highlighting the poor recruitment decisions made by the club.

West Bromwich Albion’s big-money purchase of Kenneth Zohore remains one of the strangest acquisitions in the clubs’ history.

The Baggies paid a staggering £8 million fee for the Dane in Slaven Bilic’s first transfer window from Cardiff City, with hopes placed on him to score a consistent amount of goals to fire them back to the Premier League after the departures of Jay Rodriguez and Salomon Rondon.

Albion eventually secured a return to the top-flight under Bilic, with star duo Matheus Pereira and Grady Diangana key components to their success in the second-tier.

However, Zohore was absent for the majority of the term due to injury issues. These regrettably continued throughout his miserable time at West Brom, with the club receiving little in return from such a large investment.

How did Kenneth Zohore perform at West Brom?

Zohore was recruited to The Hawthorns off the back of a successful spell at the Bluebirds, with the 29-year-old possessing an eye for goal in the Championship by registering 21 goals from 65 games over two seasons.

However, Zohore’s stint in South Wales came to a sour end after scoring just once from 19 Premier League outings, with some West Brom supporters perplexed the club had taken such a hefty gamble on a forward who was seemingly lacking in confidence.

In his first season at the club, the Copenhagen-born man started brightly by netting twice from the penalty spot against Derby County and Reading but quickly found himself earning limited minutes from the substitutes bench.

From this, Zohore would miss a significant portion of the campaign with reoccurring calf problems and recorded just three goals from 17 Championship matches – spending just 651 minutes on the pitch.

With Albion then competing in the Premier League, Zohore was surplus to requirements and joined Millwall on loan. He continued to underwhelm with just two goals from 17 second-tier appearances in South East London with injuries once again plaguing his campaign.

Over the next two terms, Zohore would go on to feature just twice in the Baggies first-team, with the Dane registering more game time in the clubs’ academy side within the Premier League 2 division.

With Zohore continuing to earn a sizable wage while offering very little to the club, the Baggies decided to terminate his contract in January 2023.

From his time at Albion, Zohore was unable to secure a regular starting spot under various managers, which reaffirmed the fears on his arrival that this transfer would be an unmitigated disaster.

Ultimately, the majority of the blame has to be directed at Luke Dowling’s door for sanctioning the move with such a substantial amount of the clubs’ budget, while believing an out of-sort player with a concerning injury record would be able to hit the ground running in a promotion-chasing side.

Where is Kenneth Zohore playing now?

Zohore has taken further steps backwards since his release from The Hawthorns.

The forward immediately joined native side Odense Boldklub, but with just over 100 minutes of playing time over six months, Zohore left the club at the end of his deal.

Zohore finds himself at Polish outfit Śląsk Wrocław this season on a one-year contract. He has currently made five appearances without finding the back of the net.

Poor recruitment in recent times has contributed to the Baggies being in a precarious financial situation, with wasteful spending on the likes of Daryl Dike and Karlan Grant differing cases of Albion not getting value for their money after the headache of Zohore.

If West Brom get a takeover in time for the January transfer window, there must be an improvement in that area to give the squad the best possible platform for success in the long-term.