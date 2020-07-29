West Brom given West Ham transfer hope as Celtic deal hits stumbling block

Celtic have reportedly hit a stumbling block in their pursuit of West Ham United striker Albian Ajeti, leaving the door open for West Bromwich Albion to wrap up a deal.

Celtic looked to have been closing in on a deal for Ajeti on a season-long loan deal, with a loan-to-buy option set to be included in the deal.

Ajeti was set to undergo a medical in Glasgow today ahead of a loan move to the SPFL champions, but according to reliable West Ham insider ExWHUEmployee, there could be an issue.

The ultimate West Bromwich Albion end of season quiz – Can you get 14/14?

1 of 14 Did West Brom win more or less matches in the Championship this season than they did last season? More Less

ExWHUEmployee claims that Ajeti is unsure whether he wants to move to Scotland and join Celtic, which is said to be delaying the move to Parkhead.

This will give West Bromwich Albion hope of a potential deal for Ajeti, with the Baggies still understood to be keen on signing the forward.

Ajeti, who joined West Ham from Basel after scoring 14 goals last season, was wanted by Bilic in the summer, but his high wage demands meant that Albion were unable to compete with the Hammers.

The Swiss forward has since failed to start a single game in the Premier League, and he is also yet to find the back of the net in 12 appearances for West Ham.

The Verdict

I don’t think Albion should look to pursue Ajeti.

He has failed to adapt to life in England and has been a flop for West Ham, and it should speak volumes that they are trying to offload him already.

Albion need a proven goalscorer if they are to stay in the Premier League, I feel, but I don’t think Ajeti is that man.