West Brom given transfer hope in pursuit of midfielder amid fresh managerial stance

According to A Bola via West Brom News, Filip Krovinovic is not part of new Benfica manager Jorge Jesus’ plans for next season, opening the door for West Brom to make a move for the midfielder.

Krovinovic spent the 2019/20 campaign on loan at the Hawthorns with the Baggies, making a positive impression as they won automatic promotion back to the Premier League after a two-year absence.

The Croatian scored three goals and produced four assists for Albion this term, and Slaven Bilic is reportedly keen to bring him back to the Hawthorns for next season.

The Express and Star have recently claimed that Albion are keen to re-sign Krovinovic on a loan-to-buy basis, with an obligation to make a deal permanent should the Baggies avoid relegation next season.

Albion’s hopes of completing a deal for Krovinovic have now been boosted, though, with A Bola claiming that the midfielder is not part of the new Benfica manager’s plans for next season.

Jorge Jesus has recently taken charge at the Estadio da Luz, but after assessing his squad, it seems as if Krovinovic is not part of those plans for next season.

The Verdict

If West Brom have even a slight chance of signing Krovinovic again for next season, then they should definitely do it.

He always looked threatening for Albion this season and looked bright whenever he got on the ball, and I think he possesses attributes that would help him fit into life in the Premier League.

If they can negotiate a decent fee for him, then this should be a no-brainer.