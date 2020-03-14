West Brom given timely transfer boost in pursuit of midfielder

West Brom have been handed a transfer boost in their efforts to sign Filip Krovinovic on a permanent deal, as he is reportedly unlikely to return to Benfica in the summer according to A Bola.

The report claims that the 24-year-old is happy in England, and that there will be negotiations that take place over a deal between the two clubs, with no clause in Krovinovic’s loan contract to make his stay at The Hawthorns a permanent one.

A Bola have also reported that the Portuguese giants will demand a minimum fee of £10m, which includes a deal which would see Matheus Pereira join the Baggies permanently.

Krovinovic has been impressive for Slaven Bilic’s side this season, and has netted two goals and been on hand to provide four assists for his team-mates in his 34 appearances to date.

He’s certainly made a positive impact since arriving on loan from Benfica in the summer of 2019, and he’ll be keen to have his long-term future resolved at the earliest of opportunities.

Slaven Bilic’s men are currently sat second in the Championship, and are six points clear of third-placed Fulham in the second-tier standings, as they look to make a swift return to the Premier League this term.

The Baggies will be fully-focused on winning promotion this season before making a decision on any potential signings though.

They’re due to return to action on 4th April when they take on relegation-threatened Hull City, although the scheduled match could change to due recent off-the-field events.

The Verdict:

This is a real boost to West Brom’s chances of signing him permanently.

Krovinovic has been hugely impressive for the Baggies this season, and I definitely think he’s capable of making the step up to the Premier League if they win promotion from the Championship this term.

It’ll be interesting to see how much any potential permanent deal could be worth, but you would imagine that the midfielder will be keen to stick with Slaven Bilic’s side after such a positive loan spell at The Hawthorns.

It will be a no-brainer for West Brom to make an offer to Benfica for Krovinovic in the summer.