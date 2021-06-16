West Brom give green light for player’s exit as host of clubs line up transfer move

West Bromwich Albion have approved 19-year-old Josh Griffiths’ temporary exit from the Hawthorns, as a range of clubs across the third tier look set to launch a loan bid, as per the Express and Star.

The teenage goalkeeper came through the Baggies’ youth system before going out on loan to then-League Two side Cheltenham Town 10 months ago, who finished top of the tree last term and will now ply their trade in the third tier.

Griffiths was a huge part of that success, who started all but two of the Robins’ league games in 2020/21 and kept 21 clean sheets in the process, with Cheltenham keeping the second-best defensive record in the division behind Salford City.

Without his solidity and reliability at the back, the Gloucestershire-based side who scored ten goals less than eighth place Exeter City, may not have won their dream ticket to League One.

The 19-year-old could also make the step up this summer after returning to his parent club, with many League One sides including Portsmouth and Lincoln City reported to be interested in taking him on loan for the season.

With both sides competing in and around the playoff spots last season, Griffiths could potentially add another promotion to his CV, an event that will be made more likely if the teenager can replicate the form he showed with the Robins last season.

The Verdict:

Usually, it would be a risk to take a teenage goalkeeper on loan if you want to win promotion. However, Griffiths showed his pedigree in a lower division last year and is likely to perform well again next season wherever he ends up, with the 19-year-old presumably wanting to make his mark at the Hawthorns in the next couple of years.

Portsmouth are especially desperate for a goalkeeper this summer with the likely departure of Craig MacGillivray, the local media outlet’s 2020/21 Player of the Season, and Danny Cowley needs a player of Griffiths’ promise to come in and fill the big shoes left by the man who is currently attracting interest from Ipswich.

However, the two interest clubs’ budgets are likely to be tight as they also look to strengthen other areas – and West Brom could potentially cover some of the 19-year-old’s wages – an ideal situation for the likes of Portsmouth and Lincoln.

The loan fee is also unlikely to be big, so Griffiths may have multiple loan options this summer. If he does well, his parent club could potentially utilise him in 2022/23 – and Baggies fans should be excited they have such a promising young keeper on their books with Sam Johnstone’s future up in the air.