West Brom gear up for unique Man United clash as restart preparations continue

West Bromwich Albion will step up their preparations for the Championship’s return this Friday with a double-headed friendly against Manchester United.

Slaven Bilic’s side will take on Birmingham City on June 20th, with Albion looking to win promotion back to the Premier League after a two-year stay in the Championship.

And, with the aim of getting ready for that clash with Birmingham, Bilic’s men will be taking on Manchester United in a unique friendly this Friday.

According to The Telegraph, West Brom will travel to Old Trafford on Friday to take on Man United in back-to-back friendly fixtures that will kick-off at 1pm and 3pm.

With the build-up to the Championship’s resume date now firmly underway, there will be some number crunching at the Hawthorns as Bilic looks to what it will take to secure promotion.

In the current standings, West Brom are a point behind league leaders, Leeds United, but more importantly, they sit six ahead of Fulham, who hold the biggest threat to the top-two at this point.

Fulham will restart the season with a clash against Brentford, before heading to Elland Road to take on Leeds United.

The Verdict

This will be great preparation for West Brom, who are testing themselves against one of English football’s best sides.

It’s vital that the Baggies hit the ground running in the Championship, particularly when you consider Leeds take on Fulham in the second weekend.

One of that duo, if not both, will drop points and it is vital that West Brom are prepared to cash-in on that situation.

