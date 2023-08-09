West Bromwich Albion head coach Carlos Corberan has been charged with improper conduct by the Football Association after he was sent off during the Baggies 2-1 defeat against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

Corberan was forced to leave the touchline at Ewood Park after being shown two yellow cards by referee Dean Whitestone between the 45th and 75th minute of the game.

The Spaniard was back on the touchline for the 2-1 Carabao Cup first round defeat against Stoke City at the Bet365 Stadium on Tuesday night.

An FA statement states that Corberan has until Friday, August 11 to respond to the charge.

New rules ban Corberan from post-match media commitments

New FA rules meant Corberan was not able to take part in his post-match media duties following his sending off at Blackburn.

The new regulations state: "As part of the FA's disciplinary rules, any non-playing participant removed from the technical area and/or dismissed post-match is not permitted to undertake post-match media commitments.

"This includes both external and internal media on the day of the fixture."

Media duties were instead fulfilled by West Brom captain Jed Wallace.

The new rules have been introduced to try and improve the relationship between players, playing staff and match officials following an escalating number of confrontations throughout the football pyramid.

Corberan was the first manager to be impacted by the new legislation.

Baggies facing problems on and off the field

Corberan's red card has only added to what has been a difficult summer for West Brom.

Supporters have held a number of protests against owner Lai Guochuan after it was revealed that he has withdrawn £7million from the club in 'Covid relief loans' for his other businesses that have since not been repaid.

Since their relegation from the Premier League in 2021, the Baggies have only paid transfer fees for three players: Daryl Dike, Jayson Molumby and Brandon Thomas-Asante.

So far this summer, they brought in just two players to bolster Corberan's squad after the 40-year-old led a remarkable upturn in fortunes last season that saw him guide the club from the bottom of the Championship table to finish just three points outside of the the play-off places by the end of the season.

The loan acquisition of Jeremy Sarmiento from Brighton and Hove Albion has been complimented by the signing of free agent Josh Maja after he left Bordeaux, but Corberan is still having to operate with a threadbare squad.

What next for West Brom?

The Baggies should know the outcome of Corberan's improper conduct charge by the time they take on Swansea City at the Hawthorns on Saturday in the Championship

They will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing start to the campaign that has seen them get off to a losing start in the league whilst also being dumped out of the Carabao Cup in the first round.

A heavily-rotated side was beaten 2-1 at the Bet365 Stadium as a first-half own goal by stand-in goalkeeper Josh Griffiths was added to by an Andre Vidigal strike after the break that meant Thomas-Asante's equaliser ultimately counted for little.