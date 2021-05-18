West Brom, Fulham & Stoke locked in transfer tussle for Liverpool player

West Brom, Fulham and Stoke are all keen on Taiwo Awoniyi, with the Liverpool striker able to play in the UK next season after he was granted a work permit.

The 23-year-old joined the Reds back in 2015, but he has been out on loan since, having spells in Holland, Belgium and Germany, which includes a loan spell with Union Berlin this season.

Whilst Awoniyi only managed five goals in 20 Bundesliga games in an injury-hit campaign, his presence leading the line was crucial to the excellent side the capital-city outfit enjoyed.

The Nigerian is due to return to Anfield in the summer, with Goal revealing that he has been granted a work permit. Despite that, the update claims Awoniyi will move on, and they state the three clubs, who will all be in the Championship next season, have registered their interest in the player.

However, it won’t be easy to close a deal for Awoniyi, because the report explains that Union Berlin, Stuttgart, Wolfsburg and Anderlecht are also keen.

Liverpool are thought to be open to selling the striker for around £8m permanently, but they will also consider a loan move if such an offer doesn’t arrive.

The verdict

You have to say that this would be an exciting signing for Fulham, Albion or Stoke, as they would be getting a player who has good pedigree for his age and the ability to get even better.

An £8m fee is going to be too much for Stoke, and perhaps West Brom, so they may be hoping to do a deal for Awoniyi on loan.

Obviously, the major obstacle is the interest from top-flight clubs elsewhere, but the player may want to try and prove himself in England.

