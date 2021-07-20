West Brom, Fulham and Stoke won’t be signing Liverpool player as attacker agrees £6.5m switch

A number of Championship clubs will be looking elsewhere following Liverpool’s decision to offload Taiwo Awoniyi.

Reports from The Athletic have claimed that the Premier League giants have agreed a £6.5million fee with German side Union Berlin to offload the player.

Clubs such as Fulham, West Brom and Stoke City were all said to be keen on a move for the player this summer, however it seems that a permanent home in the Bundesliga awaits.

The 23-year-old moved to Anfield back in 2015 before being immediately sent out on loan to FSV Frankfurt.

Since then Awoniyi has enjoyed numerous loan spells in Holland, Belgium and Germany including a spell with Union Berlin last term where he scored five and created four more in all competitions for the club.

Having never made a senior appearance for Liverpool since arriving at the club, it seems that the time has come for the forward to kick on in his career.

The deal represents some shrewd business for Jurgen Klopp’s side who signed the player for just £400,000, meaning that the Reds are in line for a significant profit on the talented player.

Can you score full marks on this quiz about West Brom's legends?

1 of 25 Tony Brown made over 500 league appearances True False

The verdict

This is a great opportunity for Taiwo Awoniyi.

The 23-year-old has found life hard since moving to Liverpool with so many loan spells showing just how difficult it can be to make the grade at Anfield.

A move to West Brom, Fulham or Stoke City would certainly have been a good move for the forward but given how well he got on at Union Berlin last term it seems that this could be an ideal move for the player.

Who knows, that move may be the first step in helping Awoniyi back to the Premier League one day.