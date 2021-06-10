West Brom, Fulham and Stoke handed boost in pursuit of £8m-rated Liverpool player

Liverpool could sell £8 million-rated striker Taiwo Awoniyi this summer amid links to Fulham, Stoke City, and West Bromwich Albion, according to The Athletic.

The 23-year-old joined the Anfield outfit from Imperial Academy in Nigeria in 2015 but has never featured for the club, instead spending the last six years out on loan in Europe.

It is understood that Awoniyi has recently been granted a UK work permit and it seems he could be one of a number of fringe players to be sold as Liverpool look to add to Jurgen Klopp’s transfer fund.

The Athletic has reported that the striker could be sold this summer and that there are suitors in the Championship, with Fulham, Stoke, and West Brom all having indicated their interest already.

The report claims that Liverpool would look for a fee of £8 million should Awoniyi, who still has two years left on his contract, depart in the current window.

The Nigerian forward has played on both flanks in the past but is primarily a centre-forward.

He contributed five goals and four assists in 22 appearances for Bundesliga side Union Berlin last season.

The Verdict

This is clearly a boost for Fulham, Stoke, and West Brom as it appears Liverpool could be looking to cash in on their target this summer.

£8 million is a fairly large fee in the current transfer market but you feel there may be room to negotiate that down, particularly if the Premier League club are raising funds to make signings of their own.

The 23-year-old looks like a player with a bright future but outside his 2018/19 campaign at Royal Excel Mouscron his goalscoring record looks pretty ordinary, which would make £8 million a lot of money to spend on Awoniyi in the current market and could rule the likes of Stoke out.