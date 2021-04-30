West Brom, Fulham and Burnley interested in transfer swoop for QPR star

Premier League trio Burnley, Fulham and West Brom are all interested in making a move to sign Queens Park Rangers forward Lyndon Dykes in the summer, according to TEAMtalk.

Dykes has managed to hit a real purple patch of form for the Rs in the last few weeks and he has fired in six goals in his last six matches in the Championship. That has seen him double his season’s tally and means he is now on 12 goals for the campaign in his 40 appearances in the English second tier.

The Scotland international has had to bide his time to show his best form in front of goal since making the move to QPR from Livingston last summer. However, Dykes’ general performances have been good throughout the season. It is believed by TEAMtalk that all three of Fulham, Burnley and West Brom have watched him closely as the campaign has progressed.

The Premier League trio are thought to be prepared to test QPR’s resolve to keep hold of Dykes this summer. That suggests that Mark Warburton’s side could face a real potential battle to keep hold of the 25-year-old. They will hope they can manage to hang on to him and that he can replicate his recent form next term for them.

The verdict

Dykes has been a strong performer for the Rs in the last few weeks and in the second half of the campaign in particular as they have pushed up the Championship table. 12 goals is a good return for him in his first season in English football and especially considering he was struggling to find the net on a regular basis at the start of the campaign.

The forward offers a physical presence, but also has the technical ability to link up the play with other players around him. It is, therefore, no surprise to see him attracting the attentions of someone like Burnley, who are a side that would seemingly fit his abilities well. While you could see him making a real impact at either West Brom or Fulham as well if he moved there.

QPR will likely be wanting to keep hold of him, and they should be in a strong enough position contractually to do so. Even if they were to sell him, it would have to be for a major profit and that money could then be reinvested into the squad. Therefore, the Rs seem to be in a strong position with this one and should hold their nerve.