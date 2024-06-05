Highlights Carlos Corberan remains in daily contact with West Brom's hierarchy for upcoming campaign plans, player contracts, and training ground investment.

Reports emerging on Wednesday afternoon state there has been yet another twist in the ongoing saga involving West Bromwich Albion head coach, Carlos Corberan.

There has been uncertainty over whether the Spaniard will be in charge of the side he guided to a fifth-place finish last season, before losing 3-0 over two legs to Southampton in the Championship play-off semi-finals, before the Saints regained their own Premier League status.

Carlos Corberan managerial stats, as per Transfermarkt Club (Years) Played W D L PPG Huddersfield Town (2020-2022) 102 39 27 36 1.41 Olympiacos (2022) 11 4 4 3 1.45 West Brom (2022-present) 84 39 18 27 1.61

Ironically, Corberan has been linked with a move to the other club who have returned to the top tier of English football after just one season, as Leicester City have been embroiled in their own managerial saga in recent weeks.

Unsurprisingly, the landscape of football management has meant that there have been several knock-on effects and rumours involving the 41-year-old in recent days, although this seemingly hasn't affected Albion's preparation for the new season, as per the latest update.

The latest on Carlos Corberan's future

As referenced above, the latest on Corberan's future in B71 comes through BBC WM journalist and West Brom commentator, Steve Hermon.

Hermon's update will be a relief to Albion supporters, given that speculation has been rife and, at times, contrasting regarding the future of their head coach, who has performed so admirably since taking the reins back in October 2022.

The update via X/Twitter states that Corberan has remained in daily contact with the hierarchy at the West Midlands outfit regarding their plans for the upcoming 2024/25 campaign.

Those discussions included discussions over player contracts, potential additions to his squad, as well as investment into the training ground which would approximately cost £1m.

Hermon goes on to state that there have been no discussions between Corberan and Leicester, with the update rounding off by stating that Steve Cooper is now said to be the favourite to take the reins at the King Power Stadium, just days after former Albion midfielder, Enzo Maresca, was poached by Chelsea on a five-year contract.

The aforementioned update comes just 24 hours after Belgian journalist, Sacha Tavolieri, claimed that Leicester representatives had made contact with Corberan over a potential move to the East Midlands, and that the former Huddersfield Town boss was "keen" on making such events a possibility.

Furthermore, it was also revealed by John Percy of the Telegraph that Leicester would have to pay £3.5-£4m to prize the master tactician away from West Brom, where he is under contract until 2027, although the Foxes were said to have received approximately £10m following Maresca's departure following their Championship-winning season.

Tavolieri's update also mirrored prior speculation from the Athletic and FootballInsider, with the journalist and the two publications stating that Burnley have been admirers of his work - mainly done on a shoestring budget and boardroom uncertainty - as former Clarets boss Vincent Kompany recently made the shock move to replace Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich.

West Bromwich Albion supporters may breathe easier over speculation

Unsurprisingly, today's latest update will ease the worries held by sections of the West Brom fanbase, who were hoping for a summer of positivity and stability, with it being Shilen Patel's first pre-season as chairman of the club.

Under Corberan, Albion will no doubt be one of the front-runners to make a second successive promotion bid alongside the aforementioned Burnley and play-off finalists, Leeds United among others.

Given his track record in the division, it's no shock that clubs in the Premier League are taking note of what he's achieved, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see further twists emerge in this ongoing managerial saga.

However, for now, Baggies supporters can breathe easier over the short-term future of 'Don Carlos'.