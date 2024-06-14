West Bromwich Albion manager Carlos Corberan has been named as a leading candidate to replace Enzo Maresca at Leicester City, but the Foxes are hoping to appoint Graham Potter.

Corberan's future has been the subject of speculation for months now. He guided the the Baggies to a fifth-placed finish last season and reached the play-offs, but their promotion hopes were dashed by the eventual winners Southampton in the play-off semi-final, with the Saints winning 3-1 on aggregate.

Championship final standings 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City (C) 46 48 97 2 Ipswich Town (P) 46 35 96 3 Leeds United 46 38 90 4 Southampton (P) 46 24 87 5 West Brom 46 23 75 6 Norwich City 46 15 73

In the intervening month, Corberan has been linked with the vacant Leicester job. That's despite BBC WM journalist and West Brom commentator Steve Hermon stating that Corberan has remained in daily contact with the hierarchy at the West Midlands outfit regarding their plans for the upcoming 2024/25 campaign.

He recently reported that there have been no discussions between Corberan and Leicester, who have looked at the Spaniard as a potential replacement for Enzo Maresca, who was poached by Chelsea on a five-year contract after they decided to part ways with Mauricio Pochettino. This started the domino effect that led to the Italian moving to Stamford Bridge, and a vacancy opening up in the dugout of the King Power Stadium.

The latest regarding Carlos Corberan and Leicester City

Leicester want to bring in their next boss sooner rather than later as the start of pre-season for the 2024/25 Premier League edges ever closer. Whoever comes in is likely to face plenty of problems immediately because of the club's financial standing.

A points deduction could be coming their way, to add to the limited budget that the new boss will have. Corberan and Graham Potter, who turned down the job before Maresca was appointed, aren't thought to be the only two options being considered, but they have emerged as the most likely candidates.

The Albion boss has emerged as one of the favourites recently, though. The goalposts have somewhat moved in this ongoing saga, as the Athletic have since revealed that the East Midlands outfit are nearing the end of their managerial search following Enzo Maresca's departure to Chelsea, with Corberan and Potter leading the way in that regard.

"The Spaniard is admired for his playing style and coaching ability, and is considered a serious option, although they would have to negotiate compensation with West Bromwich Albion, the club Corberan took to the play-offs last season,"The Athletic reported.

However, the latest from Tom Collomosse of Mail Sport may provide the Baggies with some hope, with Corberan the second favourite, as it stands. He is reporting that Potter could take over if he is keen on the role with the Premier League newcomers.

Carlos Corberan's next move

Next season will also represent the first season where Albion cannot benefit from the Premier League's 'Parachute Payment' scheme, having been relegated from the top-flight in the 2020/21 campaign.

Their financial situation is somewhat unclear with West Brom, much like Leicester's in the Premier League, meaning Corberan will face a degree of uncertainty, irrespective of which club he is in charge of.

It could be argued that Corberan's more adaptable style of play would translate well to Leicester in a potential relegation fight next year, but there is also plenty of upside to Corberan attempting to go again with West Brom in 2024/25, in order to push for promotion once more.

The news that Potter is the front-runner will therefore be music to the ears of Baggies fans, who know that the Spaniard is the club's biggest asset by far, and he is likely to be next season as well.