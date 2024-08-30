West Brom starlet Tom Fellows is set to stay with the Baggies for the 2024-25 season - unless a sizeable later offer comes in for his services.

Fellows has enjoyed a breakthrough into the first-team in the last 12 months at his boyhood club under Carlos Corberan, and looked likely to be a potential exit to the top flight this summer after his impressive performances in the second tier.

But fresh reports claim that he will still be an Albion player beyond tonight's transfer deadline, dependent on interested clubs' potential bids.

Tom Fellows latest as West Brom issue transfer stance

A new update from Daily Mail reporter Tom Collomosse states that Fellows will remain at West Brom - unless there is a significant increase made on the offers that have already been put forward to the club so far in the window.

According to The Telegraph's John Percy, Premier League outfit Southampton reportedly bid an initial £10m for the 21-year-old earlier this week, but saw their approach rejected with the offer regarded as well below his market value, which is thought to be around £15m, according to TEAMtalk.

As a result, Football Insider claimed yesterday that Everton had been priced out of a move for the Solihull-born right-winger, while The Mail now states that Ipswich Town were also thought to have enquired about his services, but they are yet to make a concrete transfer approach and it now seems unlikely that they are going to bid this late in the window.

Tom Fellows is key to Carlos Corberan's West Brom plans

Keeping a player of Fellows' talent and potential will feel like a new signing to Albion boss Carlos Corberan, and even more so after his brilliant start to the Championship season in the last few weeks.

The 21-year-old has bagged three assists in his three opening league games, and has struck up a dangerous partnership with striker Josh Maja in the Baggies' unbeaten start to the new campaign, so it is no wonder that he has continued to attract attention from top-flight sides.

After a decent loan spell at League Two side Crawley Town in 2022/23, Fellows became a permanent part of Corberan's first-team last summer, and he has barely looked back since.

He grew into a key player for the Baggies as last season progressed, and finished the campaign with five goals and four assists from 39 appearances and just 17 starts in all competitions.

Tom Fellows 2023/24 West Brom Stats Appearances 33 Goals 4 Assists 3 Progressive carries per 90 5.11 Key passes per 90 1.56 Fouls drawn per 90 1.86 Stats as per FBref, regular league games only

It remains to be seen whether any fresh bids will be received by the Baggies for his signature late on in the window, but as it stands, he will continue to light up The Hawthorns for the foreseeable future.