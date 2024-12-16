West Brom boss Carlos Corberan is a ‘top contender’ for the vacant Southampton job following Russell Martin’s sacking last night, according to reports.

Saints have endured a miserable campaign so far after their return to the Premier League, with the south coast outfit bottom of the table and already nine points from safety, as they've won just once in 16 games, picking up five points.

Premier League Table Team P GD Pts 17 Leicester City 16 -13 14 18 Ipswich Town 16 -12 12 19 Wolves 16 -16 9 20 Southampton 16 -25 5

The pressure had been building on Martin for weeks, and the ex-Swansea City boss was dismissed following the 5-0 thrashing at home to Tottenham on Sunday, with the Londoners scoring all five goals in the first half.

Carlos Corberan is reportedly favourite to land Southampton job

Now, attention turns to his successor, and Football Insider has claimed that Corberan is now the favourite to take over at St. Mary’s Stadium.

They claim that after talks among the hierarchy at Southampton, Corberan is the prime target for the club as they look for a quick appointment.

Crucially, they also state that Corberan is ‘keen to quit’ the Baggies for Southampton if this interest does result in a formal offer.

West Brom must fight to keep Carlos Corberan at all costs

This is not the first time that Corberan has been linked with a move away, so it’s nothing new for Albion fans, although they are probably frustrated that the rumours persist.

But, there’s no doubt that the club must do all they can to keep Corberan, as he has done an outstanding job since he was named as Steve Bruce’s replacement.

It’s worth remembering that he inherited a side battling relegation, but under his guidance West Brom have become a force in the Championship once again.

Even though results in the past month or so have been poor, the reality is that Corberan still has this team in the hunt for a play-off finish, and he has done so on a strict budget.

So, in an ideal world, Albion should be keeping the Spaniard, and then backing him in the market to bring in the two or three players that could really make a difference.

With relegation seeming highly likely for Southampton this season, Albion must try to convince Corberan that his long-term future is best served at The Hawthorns.

Ultimately, this could be one to monitor in the coming days, as Saints will want to move swiftly, so it will be interesting to see if they really do pursue Corberan.

West Brom are back in action on Saturday when they host Bristol City.