News

West Brom forward reacts to Premier League club’s message

Published

1 hour ago

on

West Bromwich Albion loanee Callum Robinson has reacted to a post on his form at The Hawthorns from parent club Sheffield United.

Robinson had struggled during the first six months of the Premier League season after signing a four-year deal with the Blades last summer.

One goal in 17 appearances meant the forward was made available for loan in the January transfer window and his move to West Brom has been more than prosperous.

Joining the Baggies on a short term deal, Robinson has two goals but his overall performances have been superb.

Robinson is one of a number of loan players with the likes of Grady Diangana, Matheus Pereira and Filip Krovinovic all doing well.

The 25-year-old forward is unlikely to move on a permanent basis to Slaven Bilic’s club, and that now seems to have been made even more clear after he reacted to a post shared by Sheffield United.

And here is Robinson’s reply:

The verdict

Talk of a permanent deal has never been the case with Robinson, but you cannot blame West Brom fans for hoping that may be come to life in the summer.

The tricky forward has been in excellent since moving to the Midlands and his arrival has handed Bilic a boost in terms of team selection and attacking options.

The Baggies should take full advantage of his talents whilst they still have him.


