West Brom forward issues claim on his future at the Hawthorns

West Bromwich Albion youngster Callum Morton has discussed his development and successful spell at Northampton.

Life in the first-team at West Brom this season has been largely impressive as Slaven Bilic’s side sit in the automatic promotion places, sitting just behind league leaders Leeds United.

Whilst first-team football has been going well, the club’s academy sides are in good form too, and thus far, players such as Rekeem Harper, Kyle Edwards and Dara O’Shea have all stepped up to play an important part at the club.

Following the aforementioned trio at the club are the likes of Rayhaan Tulloch, who has been playing consistently well for the U23 side, handing Bilic something to think about for next season.

Whilst those players developing at the club are impressing, one player out on loan in Morton is also handing scouts nothing but good news to return to Bilic with.

The 20-year-old striker moved to West Brom in 2017 from Yeovil and he has been impressing during a second loan spell away from the club, after spending with Braintree United last season.

Morton has been impressing at Sixfields, scoring five goals in nine games, and his latest performances have not only won him the club’s Player of the Month award, but also seen nominated for League Two’s best player.

Speaking on his hopes with Northampton this term, Morton also revealed his desire to feature for the Baggies when he returns.

“This season the aim is to gain promotion with Northampton,” he told Express & Star.

“I think, unfortunately, automatic promotion may be a little out of reach now, however watching as a young lad I don’t think promotion can get much sweeter than winning at Wembley.

“It would be a dream come true to achieve that. Longer term, the aim has to be being in and around the first team at Albion.

“I have one more year on my contract, so I will see what happens at the beginning of next season.

“But with them, hopefully, being in the Premier League next season, it may be that my pathway is going out on loan again, this time for a full season.”

“I will cross that bridge when it comes to it, though, for now I’m fully focused on getting Northampton promoted.”

The Verdict

Morton has done extremely well for West Brom, and his goal scoring tally during his career has a very good goal to game ratio.

It will be extremely hard for the youngster to break into the Baggies first team with the likes of Charlie Austin, Hal Robson-Kanu and Kenneth Zohore all vying for the starting place at the club.

A loan spell to the Championship would be the best option for the striker should West Brom get promoted.