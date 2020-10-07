West Brom forced to battle for EFL man with unique transfer offers

AFC Bournemouth striker Josh King is firmly on the radar of West Bromwich Albion, but it’s been revealed that the Premier League club will not be able to buy the player outright.

West Brom won promotion to the Premier League in 2019/20, but transfer reports have revealed that a lot of their budget has gone on securing the future of Grady Diangana.

A striker remains a top priority for Slaven Bilic in the domestic window, with Karlan Grant top of the list, according to Steve Madeley.

However, The Athletic correspondent has revealed that King is an alternative at this late stage of the transfer window. Ultimately, though, if West Brom make their move for the Bournemouth player, they will not be able to sign him outright.

They hope a structured fee, or a loan-to-buy option would appeal.

King, 28, has made just a single appearance for Jason Tindall’s side in the 2020/21 season, but he’s proved himself consistently in the Premier League.

Over five seasons, King made 161 Premier League appearances for Bournemouth, scoring 48 goals and registering 14 assists.

Six of those goals came last season in the Premier League for Bournemouth.

The Verdict

West Brom’s priority all summer has been a striker, but their finances mean that they are leaving themselves an awful lot of negotiating to be done to land a new No.9.

King would be a fine option, but it remains to be seen if Bournemouth are open to a structured deal or even a loan.

Surely they would want money up-front for the 28-year-old, who is one of their most saleable assets?

An interesting nine days loom.

